Morning thoughts

Independence Day celebrations are finally over. I was enjoying the quiet yesterday when I noticed that my street was blocked off. Several carnival rides were set up in the street. So no traffic could go down it. No bus rides unless I were to walk up to the carretera. I asked the owner of the local grocery store what was happening. Another celebration! Last night there was a very loud band playing rowdy music in the San Antonio plaza. I don't know when it finally stopped. I woke up at three in the morning and it was still playing. There was garbage, bottles, broken glass in front of my house that I cleaned up just before the garbage truck arrived. They had to make a detour at the corner so the plaza area wasn't going to get a pick up.
I think there may be a parade this morning. I can't keep up with all the holidays and parties here. I wonder how long this one is going to last.
