Morning Thoughts

I know I want to continue living in Mexico. Living in San Antonio fits my personality better than living in the midst of the tourist center of Ajijic. But I don't have much to write about on my blog because my life here is very routine and ordinary. Things will change tomorrow. The rebozo parade is tomorrow evening in the Ajijic plaza. Next weekend is the Globo celebration. Many events are coming up in the next week or so. I will be busy. Maybe being busy will take my mind off of this negative self reflection. Just realizing that being depressed is always a pattern with me around my birthday, helps to lighten it. Knowledge is power. I know this much about myself now and maybe it will help me move on to enjoy the upcoming events.
I will take lots of photos and write some articles for Access Lake Chapala. And maybe I will bring myself to write more on the blog. I don't like to bring negative things here so I often write nothing if I am in a bad space. Living in a paradise doesn't mean that things are perfect! We all still have to deal with our internal demons! Mine always raise their ugly heads around my birthday.
