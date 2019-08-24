I didn't photograph much up there. Just their dogs and lovely back yard. I think I was too overwhelmed to even think about taking pictures. Everything was so different from my world here. (I have already written about that.) But I have a few photos I took before leaving here that I am posting.
Saturday, August 24, 2019
Morning thoughts
I have been home for almost a week. It has taken me awhile to get settled again. But I appreciate everything about living in this little Mexican town. I love San Antonio! It is so peaceful. I miss my family in the United States. I wish they lived here so I could see them all the time. I guess in life we can't have everything we want. They are happy in their lives. That was good to see and will have to be enough for me.
