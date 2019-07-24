Morning thoughts

I am going to Kansas in a week! So nervous about the trip that I am not sleeping much. Guess I am getting old. I can't stand any stress these days. Just want to sit on my balcony and watch the baby birds. They finally flew away but they are here at night and the early mornings. I can hear them now, chirping away. Feed me. Feed me. Poor parents.
My best friend for many years is arriving today. She will be here until a day before I leave. She is sitting at an airport now. Her trip here is taking eighteen hours! She is coming from McKinleyville, a small town in Northern California and it is hard to get in and out of there. I hope she arrives here in one piece. Traveling these days is so difficult, especially if you have to sit in an airport overnight.
If she is up to it, I will take her to the spa tomorrow. I haven't been swimming for over a month because of all these preparations and a bad ear. It will be nice to soak in that hot water again. I am really looking forward to visiting with my friend again. I haven't seen her in over fifteen years.
I may not write on here again until I am in Kansas. I bet I will have some culture shock! San Antonio, Mexico is my home now.
