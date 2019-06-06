Morning thoughts

My internet still barely works. I got up at four this morning and it was working enough so I could check and send e mails. But I can't get on anything else. I also can't upload photos here. By seven this morning, it will be down too much for me to post on this site. It is very frustrating.
San Antonio Days celebration has started. The streets around the plaza are blocked off and the buses no longer come into town. The rainy season is here. Yesterday it was cloudy most of the day. I am trying not to get discouraged. At least they are not playing the loud music late into the night. Just a few hours. But I don't know how it will be over the weekend. I feel sorry for the people who live a block further down the street. The rides and loud music are in the street right next to their doors and windows. No parking is available for them either. This goes on for two weeks. I have no idea how much longer I will be without a good internet connection. Maybe it will never get better.
