Morning thoughts

This will be short because I don't know if I will be able to publish it. My internet has been mostly down for about ten days now. I heard that some people vandalized the cell tower to get parts. So San Antonio has been disconnected. From time to time I can send and receive e mails. And sometimes I can get on you tube for the news. I heard that the parts have been ordered. No telling when they will be installed and the internet will be up and running again. Of course we still have to pay for the service. Crossing my fingers as I try to publish this. The first and second attempts failed.
