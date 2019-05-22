Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Morning thoughts
I hope I can get this published. My internet has either been down completely or barely functioning for about ten days now. We are still in the hot, hot season. And my large floor fan quit working two weeks ago. My refrigerator quit working a week ago. The repair man was scheduled to come and check it out two days ago. Meaning I had to wait here all day. He didn't show up. Then he was scheduled to come yesterday. I waited all day. He didn't show up. I am not surprised at all. This is Mexico.
I am not too concerned about not having a frig because I have been dieting for a month and a half. No meat, chicken, fish or cheese. Not much to worry about except for vegetables. I keep putting bags of ice in it and that works okay for now.
Also, a so called friend borrowed four thousand pesos from me almost three weeks ago, promising to pay me back within three days. He lives nearby. He won't communicate with me. He won't answer his door. I sure could use this money but I am never getting it back. Mostly I am angry at myself for trusting this man. I have known him for years and I caved into his hard luck story. That is my fault.
Being single can sometimes be difficult. No one has my back. So I have to learn to be a lot less trusting, even of long time friends. Sad. I call this man Dennis the Menace now. I wish he would leave my neighborhood because my peace of mind has been ruined, thinking I might run into him on the street. And I would want to say mean things to him. All he had to do was talk to me and tell me what was going on but he refused to do that. I may have even been stupid enough to have lent him more money.
Anyway, sometimes in life, many things converge at once to make life difficult. And this is just one of those times. Sure it would be nice if I had my money back for repairing the frig. But what is worse is the betrayal from a person I had thought was my friend. I have known him for about six years. I trusted him. And now this makes me wonder if there are others I have known who are not trustworthy. It also makes me not trust myself and my ability to protect myself.
So finally I can write again on the blog and I have nothing but bad news. I know things will turn around for me. The rains are coming soon.
