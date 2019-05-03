Morning thoughts

I woke up this morning to sounds of a gun shooting off and a brass band playing. I checked Mexican holidays but didn't see one for today. Maybe I will find out later. I have to go to the Laguna Plaza to pay my internet bill. They have been charging me for two lines for months and keep sending me to telcel and back to telmex. I have been to both offices many times, trying to fix the problem. I only have one line.
I will see today if they finally figured it out. The woman last time suggested that I just pay for the extra bill. That she couldn't shut the line down unless I paid it. It was almost eighty dollars. I said it wasn't my bill.
Didn't matter. And these people have been extremely rude to me each time I have tried to figure it out with them. They practically kick me out of the office. They don't know how to fix the problem so they want me gone. I am dreading having to confront them again today. I spend a lot of my time trying to get things done right with them, both telmex and telcel.
Yesterday I had dinner with my friends Jack and Virginia. Jack said that he now had ilox. It is a new company that sells fiber optic internet. He said it is extremely fast, so fast that the information on the sites can't keep up with it. And it is the same price as I am paying now for this service that almost disappears at times. Maybe I will go to their office after dealing with telcel this morning.
It is the very hottest time of the year now. So hot that walking around in the afternoons is difficult. It is still cool so I had better take off.
