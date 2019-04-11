morning thoughts

This tree is bloom along the roadside in San Antonio. I spend most of my time now in San Antonio. It is peaceful and away from all the activity in Ajijic. This is Semana Santa. It is the busiest time of the year. Parties everywhere all the time, even in San Antonio. Just a few more days and I think will be quiet again. I will be able to go to the spa again. This week there will be thousands of people in the pools. 2500 people a DAY are in the spa during Semana Santa.
Here is a photo of my visit there last week. They made an observation area recently. Nice to sit there and look out at the lake.
Semana Santa runs from April 14th through to the 20th this year.ReplyDelete
You are right. I got confused because this week is also extremely crowded and often the seek after Easter is crowded. Thanks for the correction. PDelete