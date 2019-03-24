Ol Lin Vegan restaurant is located across the street from the San Antonio Plaza. On Sundays they have a buffet special. That means you can have everything on the menu that you want to eat and drink except the wine for 170 pesos. I had big plans today to have pizza and their meatless hamburger but by the time I got through their fruit plate and pizza I had to cancel the hamburger order.
It is a lovely place. Peaceful. I am into peace these days. The waitress is very sweet. Here are some photos of it, the food, the waitress and of course, Chico. He likes it there too. He isn't too impressed with the food, no meet or cheese, but he likes the people. The last dish is a delicious chocolate brownie.
Lovely place and great looking good!ReplyDelete