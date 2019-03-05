Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Morning thoughts
This morning is the big Mardi Gras parade. It is going to be hot. It is hot already and the sun isn't up yet. Oh boy, hot flour in my face.
Yesterday was bad. For the first time in all my years of living here, I saw a roof dog fall off the roof. A white and brown larger size Chihuahua. I have seen hundreds of roof dogs and wondered why they never fell. Now I know that it happens. It was shocking. Fortunately, Chico and I were on the other side of the street when it happened. Or maybe unfortunately. I may have been able to have caught it if I had chosen to walk there instead of across the street.
I saw the little guy falling and heard the splat, like the sound of a cantaloupe hitting the sidewalk. Then nothing. No movement at all from him. I started screaming. A woman ran out of the house with a dish rag and carefully picked him up. As she carried him in her arms, two little children were running after her crying. I think he may have still been alive. He was looking at me.
This was the saddest thing I have seen in my twelve years of living here. I remember that dog barking at me as we past every morning. They put a little sweater on him on cold days. I wonder if the dog was too hot and passed out and that was why he fell. I can't get the sight and sound out of my head. I feel so sorry for the dog and children.
