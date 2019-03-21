Thursday, March 21, 2019
Morning Thoughts
I haven't paid much attention to the blog lately. I just keep it limping along, like me. I fell down a couple of days ago. This is my second fall in twelve years so I guess I am lucky. There was no reason for me to fall. I just missed the step up to the curb. Fell on my wrists again and the one I fractured on my first fall still hurts. So I can't go swimming until it gets better. I skinned my leg and elbow up. A friend told me to put zinc oxide on the scrapes to keep them from bruising. And that has worked. Although the zinc oxide is a mess. It doesn't sink into the skin and gets on clothing and is hard to wash off. But it is better than having bruises.
Back to serious matters. The drug war is still going full scale. We hear of new things daily. The cartels are fighting over territory.
There is nothing I can do about that. Just watch myself and not be in places where I mIght be vulnerable. It is sad to think of these young men getting tortured and killed. I feel sorry for them and their families. I guess the men can't see themselves out of the cycle of poverty and they think being in a cartel will save them. Quick riches.
It is still very hot here. I am making rye bread again. I had to go back to my old post to get the recipe. The first attempt failed. I am trying again.
I know that minor scrapes and baking bread is meaningless in the face of all these murders, but life goes on. We have to continue with our daily lives or else move out of here. I don't see many people making the moving choice. So we keep on keeping on. And hoping the drug war will end soon.
