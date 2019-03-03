Morning thoughts

They have been taking up cobblestones in the next street by my house and replacing them. This means that the buses have stopped coming into this neighborhood on their way to Ajijic and Jocotopec. Which meant that I have to walk two blocks up a hill in order to catch the bus for the spa. Which means that I have been to lazy to make that extra effort and haven't been swimming for a week. Bad girl.
The Mardi Gras parade is Tuesday. The biggest parade of the year. The town of Ajijic will be covered in flour after it is over. I am going. I will write about it for Access Lake Chapala. Hope I don't get flour in my camera lens.
I read in the Guadalajara Reporter that 1800 police and military have been sent to this area and Guadalajara to fight the cartel violence. There have been too many murders lately.
So, that is the good and the bad on this quiet Sunday morning in San Antonio. Happy Sunday to you. And happy Mardi Gras. And happy Lent for all you Catholics. The church bells are ringing now. The first service will start soon. Even though I am not a catholic, I may try to give up something for Lent. WORRY. I will try to give up worrying. I worry about things too much.
