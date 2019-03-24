Morning thoughts, San Antonio Plaza

Sunday morning walk to the San Antonio Plaza with Chico. I am so happy living here. I love the slower lifestyle. I guess I am getting old. I prefer peace to chaos. And chaos is what Ajijic has become. Too many cars. Too many expats. Too much noise.
Not much happens in the plaza here. The people selling veggies come in the morning on Sunday. I got some beets and mangoes.
Last evening I went to the plaza and had a taco for dinner at the local taco stand. Chico found a friend.
I don't want to write too much about my life here because I don't want it to become another Ajijic. So, don't move here. You wouldn't like it.
The Jacaranda tress are blooming. The street has turned purple.
Chico's new friend
Yes, he found the spot.
