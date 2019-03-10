Sunday, March 10, 2019
Morning Thoughts--roof dog
I woke up this morning at eight thirty and it was already hot. After doing my daily routines of feeding the hungry animals, I took Chico for a walk to the plaza. As I was passing the house where the dog fell off the roof, the woman came out the door. She saw me and said, " It is okay."
She smiled and waved at me. What a relief. I am amazed. That was a hard splat on the cement. She hasn't put it back on the roof since then. Good thing because it really must be hot up there.
Not much happening in my life. I went to the vegan festival at the San Antonio plaza yesterday. Tasted a grain hamburger that I threw away. Tasted like bird seed was in the mix. But today my friend Tom is taking me out to lunch at the vegan restaurant by the plaza. It has a pretty outdoor eating area. The buffet is all you want to order off their menu for a set price. It is a limited menu. But good. I had their vegan hamburger and it tasted like meat. I liked it.
My dog and cat are driving me crazy. Olive, the cat, is always hungry and meowing at me. But she only licks the juice from her food. She leaves the rest. These little packets of dog and cat food add up too. I hate to see her waste it. She won't eat any of it after the first time of serving it. No cat food left overs for her.
My dog, Chico, is also always hungry but he scarfs down his food in a second and then begs for more. He never gets full. So I am standing there with the bowl of uneaten expensive cat food but was told not to give cat food to dogs. I eventually have to give up trying to get her to eat it and then I throw it away.
In the long run, I am just happy that neither of them has fallen off of my upstairs patio. After seeing that dog fall, I don't allow them on the patio. I am so happy that I saw the owner today and she assured me that the dog is okay. I believe that she was telling the truth.
