They finally, after about an hour of the service woman on the phone, took the two months charge off of my account. They offered me a telcel modem for free but I will only have limited service and no phone and the monthly service is more than telmex. This leaves me thinking about telecable. I just read online that they have very unreliable service and bad customer service. Could it possibly be worse than what I have gotten at telmex?
Anyway, if I want to have any communications, I will go ahead and get the limited telcel service. And then I will have to buy a cell phone. UGH.
Several people have written to me that they too are sad that I am quitting the blog. So now that I have a possibility of internet and maybe if I get some sleep, I may take it up again in a few weeks. Thanks for encouraging me. All this has been driving me crazy.
