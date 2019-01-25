Friday, January 25, 2019

Update

After no sleep last night, I made my way to the telmex office. That man who kept me waiting in my house for over a month is lucky that he didn't work today because I was frazzled and furious. I started making a scene with the woman who was trying to help me and the manager came over and told me to calm down. This is after I found out from her that there really aren't any lines available in my area. She saw it immediately when she looked at the order. Not only that, they hadn't even disconnected my old line yet. And the man who kept me coming back to him and kept promising a line was coming, didn't even know that much. 

They finally, after about an hour of the service woman on the phone, took the two months charge off of my account. They offered me a telcel modem for free but I will only have limited service and no phone and the monthly service is more than telmex.  This leaves me thinking about telecable. I just read online that they have very unreliable service and bad customer service. Could it possibly be worse than what I have gotten at telmex?

Anyway, if I want to have any communications, I will go ahead and get the limited telcel service. And then I will have to buy a cell phone. UGH.

Several people have written to me that they too are sad that I am quitting the blog. So now that I have a possibility of internet and maybe if I get some sleep, I may take it up again in a few weeks. Thanks for encouraging me. All this has been driving me crazy.
