Telcel has jerked me around since the 20th of December. I have been to the office three times. They say I have to stay home because they will be at my house soon but they never come. They lie to me. I feel like a captive in my own home. I can go out on weekends because they don't work then. I am at a coffee shop now. I have no phone either. This is frustrating beyond belief. Strange thing is that a Mexican man at a bar near my house called them and they came out in two hours for him. It looks like I won't have internet as I refuse to continue their games with me. They should just tell me that I won't get it instead of jerking me around. I feel like I am in a Kafka short story.
