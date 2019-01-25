Night thoughts--telmex

I took the work order back to the office, explained what he said, and told them to cancel the order. But they have been charging me all this time. Charging me to have me stay home and wait! I didn't know this until I received the bill today.
So I haven't slept. Just tossed and turned until three thirty in the morning. I have to go back to the office for the fifth time and confront the same man who has been telling me to wait at my house and ask him to get rid of that bill. Do I expect him to at least do that? NO. So this is why I am not sleeping.
I give up. I am too angry to write anymore. I am going to turn my back on all this disruption in my life. I am too old for this frustration. It was good while it lasted but now it is over. I will be a recluse from now on. Not answering any e mails. So please don't try to contact me. I won't answer because I won't have internet. This sims card expires tomorrow. I am not renewing it.
I am not talking with anyone except face to face. I am not getting a cell phone. I hate how it separates people instead of bringing people together.
The world is too complicated these days for me to understand. This frustration with telmex has broken me. I just want a simple life from now on. I want out of this Kafkaesque drama.
Everything has a beginning, a middle, and an end. There was a long middle of this blog. I took over 25000 photos and spent thousands of hours writing. I learned many things from it. One was that anger always boomeranged back tenfold. So I did my best to be positive. But there were times when I had to express my anger at different things. Now my anger is intermixed with sadness. I have a hard time with endings.
I received so much love and support from readers that they felt like friends. I appreciate everyone who reached out to me through these years. I hope I brought some light to you too. For the rest of my life, I will always have good memories of this blogging experience. I thank you all and I wish you much happiness in your journeys through this often difficult world. Goodbye.
