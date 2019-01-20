Morning Thoughts

We talked for awhile longer and I tried to ask more questions but his answer was, "I don't speak English." Although he had already spoken to me long enough to reveal to me that he did speak very good English. He just didn't want to deal with my anger. "You have to go to the office," He said. And jumped into his truck to get away from the angry gringa.
Yes, I had already been to the office four different times and heard four different stories about the line. That it would be installed in a few days and to go home and stay there until they arrive. So after talking with the installer, the next day I went to telmex and gave them back the work order with cancel written on it. Because, believe it or not, they were charging me for internet all the time they hadn't installed it. They said, in order for me to be able to keep the line.
I had decided to give up the blog and to quit writing for Accesslakechapala.com. I was just too upset. I had decided to become a recluse. No more writing for anyone. I was too angry about being so mistreated by the internet company and also my new landlord who refused to do any repairs here. And some major things need to be done before the rainy season. Like a leaking roof and uncovered water heater. And a huge hole in the yard made by cutter ants.
His wife came over and took photos of all the problems and never returned. So this frustration added to the frustration of being mistreated by the internet company and being stuck in my house waiting for them for a month has put me into a depression. (Add to that, every time I tried to call my son using this sims card, he would hang up on me because he couldn't hear me.). All this made me think that I would just become a recluse and quit trying to reach out to anyone. It has been like I am invisible. That is an awful feeling. Without a phone or internet I have been isolated even more. I am just using a sims card on my i pad. I had even decided not to try another internet company or get a phone. I was that depressed. Why try to be part of society when I was being ignored by everyone? That was my thinking.
But this morning I thought about all the wonderful people I have met through this blog. And about how people have helped me through many hardships and so I decided to write again. I don't know if anyone still checks the blog now. It has been awhile since I have written. I do not want to write about where I live now, San Antonio, because I don't want to bring people here. I know I helped a little with the overcrowding in Ajijic. So I don't know what I will be writing about. I just wanted to reopen the blog this morning. I am feeling kind of lonely today. My comments section still doeson't work but you can always e mail me. Petwalker40@yahoo.com. But don't ask me about moving to San Antonio. I am not doing anything to cause this area to become overcrowded like Ajijic. I might just tell you how terrible it is to live in this little Mexican town with very few expats. Very boring here. Don't move here.
No comments:
Post a Comment