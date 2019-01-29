Continuing Saga of telmex

I went again to telmex and they are offering to lend me a telcel modem. These modems are usually for sale for a hundred dollars. So I will see today if i get it or not. Or if they are going to grill me for more information. I was there yesterday and they asked me so many questions that I almost said,"Just sell me the modem. I can't take any more questions."
They wanted two references and their phone numbers, my passport, my permanent residency card my recent CFE bill, my rental agreement, my CURP card, my telephone number, and they wanted to know if I had a Mexican credit card or had bought a new car within the past couple of years. Oh yes, they wanted the physical description of my house and the two cross streets. Plus, they are charging me three months in advance which almost covers the cost of the modem anyway. So we will see what happens today when I go in to get it. Of IF I get it!
