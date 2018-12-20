Morning Thoughts

I guess this corner is famous for noise. Or infamous, depending on your point of view.
I said, "Yes and walking up and down this hill is getting too hard for me. I am getting too old."
I figured it was more polite to say that I am getting too old for here instead of complaining about the neighborhood.
I asked if he would save me some boxes. I never have enough boxes. I have too much stuff. Maybe after I move, I will be able to get rid of a lot of it. For now, I don't have the time to do that. I HATE MOVING! I probably would have stayed here until my death but my landlord tipped the scales too far to the bad side by raising the rent by one third and threatening that if I didn't pay it, he would make me move out because his relative wants to live here and is willing to pay what he wants for it. So I decided to move. I don't like to be threatened. Funny, the relative never showed up and he tacked a For Rent sign on the outside of the house.
Now the bad things far outweigh the good and it is time to go to a new place. I have put up with a lot in order to avoid moving. This morning when I walked out my door, again I saw a pile of dog poop right next to the step. The neighbors are rocking and rolling with loud music. Garbage is overflowing down the street from the dump area. Time to leave.
I am not happy. Maybe after I am in the new place and I have slept a few nights, I will feel better about it. But as I already wrote, I HATE MOVING!
No comments:
Post a Comment