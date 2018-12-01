Morning Thoughts

Poor Chico. Some days he just wants to sit in my lap. He is a Mexican dog so usually these loud fireworks don't bother him but this has been a very long stretch, including three mornings of waking up to a loud brass band at our front window. When will it end? In Mexico, there seem to be more days of celebration than working days.
It has also been very cold here in the mornings. I looked at the weather report and it is supposed to get nicer now. Yesterday Chico and I took a walk to the fish market. I bought a big slice of Mahi Mahi that was just delivered to the shop. I made fish Veracruz. It was the best fish Veracruz I have ever had.
(Every restaurant where I have ordered it here serves a thin, soggy piece of fish that has been frozen and thawed.)
I have been spending a lot of time at home, looking at cooking shows and practicing my own cooking. Doing this makes me extremely critical of local restaurants. My friends don't like to eat out with me because I look too closely at the food, the service and the prices. Wish I had a nice enough place so I could invite them to my house to have some fish Veracruz, made with a beautiful piece of fresh Mahi Mahi.
Goodbye brass band-----for now.
