As I got off the bus near my house I saw the new sign that went up at the restaurant that was once Salvador's. I miss Salvador's. They had the best buffets in town for holidays. Now it will be Spagos... I thought it would be expensive because they have been spending loads of money all these months remodeling it. I looked it up online. A Wolfgang Puck restaurant. It had four dollar signs. I guess that means it will be expensive. Makes me sad that we lost a wonderful local restaurant and hangout. But life goes on, keeping up with the times and another indication that this area is becoming just another overpriced expat spot. Maybe I will have to move on soon. I will miss my friends and the spa.
Thursday, November 22, 2018
Thanksgiving day 2018
I just returned from the spa. I was the only one there for over an hour. What a treat. I took these photos after I got out.
at 11/22/2018
