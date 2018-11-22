Thursday, November 22, 2018

Thanksgiving day 2018

I just returned from the spa. I was the only one there for over an hour. What a treat. I took these photos after I got out.





As I got off the bus near my house I saw the new sign that went up at the restaurant that was once Salvador's. I miss Salvador's. They had the best buffets  in town for holidays. Now it will be Spagos... I thought it would be expensive because they have been spending loads of money all these months remodeling it. I looked it up online. A Wolfgang Puck restaurant. It had four dollar signs. I guess that means it will be expensive. Makes me sad that we lost a wonderful local restaurant and hangout. But life goes on, keeping up with the times and another indication that this area is becoming just another overpriced expat spot. Maybe I will have to move on soon. I will miss my friends and the spa.  
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)