Morning Thoughts

But that is what I eat after swimming. It is always appreciated. No other time do I enjoy eating one as much as after swimming. I am going to swim, sit in the sun and think about everything in my life that I am thankful for.
I feel blessed to be able to live in Mexico in the warm sunshine. I saw in the news that the Northeast part of the USA is in one of the coldest spells in history. I imagine it is global warming that has caused so much chaos and destruction up there recently.
The Revolution Day celebrations have passed and now we are in the nine day San Andres holidays. The loud cohates have been going off night and day and will last throughout this celebration. Sometimes I wonder if the Mexicans have more holidays than working days. I don't like all the noise but I am thankful for living around happy people. I don't often see a grumpy Mexican. I love to hear them walking past my window and greeting everyone. They often stop and talk with their friends. I like hearing that.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. I am thankful that for now I am healthy and my family members and friends are healthy. Good health to you too!
No comments:
Post a Comment