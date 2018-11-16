Friday, November 16, 2018

Morning Thoughts

I got help this morning with my blog. I hope now I will be able to receive comments. It is more fun to get comments instead of feeling that I am writing into a void. 

It has been cold here lately. It warms up for a few hours in the late afternoons and then gets cold again. I like the longer, warmer days but it is hard to complain when I see what is going on in the USA.  Fires and snow storms. The Paradise fire is near where I lived before coming here. My brother lived there. I am glad he had moved before the fire. But I feel sympathy for everyone else. It is a terrible tragedy. 

Everything I think of to write after the previous comment about the fire seems trivial so I won't write anything else for now. 



Above is a photo of one of the beautiful yarn painting at the art fair.
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)