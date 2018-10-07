Morning Thoughts

I looked at the monthly weather online. It is often wrong but it looks like about three more weeks of rain. We have a lot of humidity. Sometimes it is over eighty percent. I am really looking forward to the dry season. My hip hurts in this humidity. Getting old can be trying. I always loved to walk and now walking is painful for me. Time goes by so quickly. I have no idea of how long I have lived in Mexico. It feels like a lifetime but I know it hasn't been much longer than ten years. Maybe eleven. Twelve? Does it matter? Not to me. I love living here. I don't mind the humidity, the rain, the Coates, the noise, or anything else.
I have a friend who is in the States for a short visit. She lives in San Blas. She wrote to me about how bored she is up there. I felt the same way when I was visiting my family a couple of months ago. Part of the problem for me is that I no longer drive. I depend on buses here, or walking. But cars are a necessity in the United States. Because people have to drive instead of walk, they are more isolated from each other than here.
All I need to do is walk out my door here and I will see people. I can walk to the plaza and sit at an outdoor restaurant or coffee shop or a park bench. I will be in the midst of constant activity. There could be music and even dancing. I never know when I will run into a celebration of some sort. I love Mexico.
Ajijic Plaza
We are coming into the high season but these days it feels like the high season all year long. Rentals are difficult to find. Traffic is bumper to bumper. Restaurants are starting to get crowded. But I still love Mexico!
