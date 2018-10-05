Morning Thoughts

These Morning Glories are in my neighborhood. A touch of color in an overcast morning. It may rain. It may get sunny and hot. Hard to tell. The weather forecasts can't be relied upon to always be accurate.
Some bad news. Recently there was an attempted kidnapping of two women at a local hotel just off the liberamento. The news said that two women were saved and one kidnapper was killed by the police. More news may be made available soon. It is hard for me to learn about the violence being so close to home.
