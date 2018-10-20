Magic Towns--Pueblos Magicos

There are now 121 Magic Towns. Towns that become Magic Towns have to be voted in and they won't be accepted unless they have something special. Maybe historical relevance, cultural richness, traditions, folklore, cuisine, typical crafts and hospitality. Member towns are given state and federal funding to improve infrastructure, restore historical patrimony, solidify innate identity and promote the tourist industry. So the stakes are high.
I have only been to a few of these new Magic towns. It might be fun to explore more of them. I liked Compostela very much. Guanajuato was nice but now that I have problems walking, not for me.
I am sorry that Chapala and Ajijic didn't win. But both of these towns already have lots of tourists. It is good that some of the smaller towns have a chance to become well known.
If you want to know more, my information was taken from the recent Guadalajara Reporter dated October 20 - 26.
