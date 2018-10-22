Willa isn't expected to arrive in San Blas until tomorrow night. I worry about my friends over there. I think we will be okay.
Monday, October 22, 2018
Hurricane Willa
I have been hanging around my apartment this morning, cleaning, doing laundry and looking online at the hurricane predictions. Looks like it will miss us but San Blas is directly in it's sight. The last time a hurricane of this strength hit San Blas, the town was practically destroyed. That was hurricane Kenna, in 2002. Boats were washed up onto the roads. Many structures were blown down. All the beach palapa restaurants except one were blown down. Destroyed. The restaurant owners weren't happy with the owner of the one left standing. As if that owner had any control over a hurricane but that is just human nature. Someone has to be blamed. If I remember correctly, rumor was that they destroyed his restaurant too.
10/22/2018
