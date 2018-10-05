Guadalajara Reporter article

News about the kidnapping. It was a man and a woman, not two women. They were kidnapped and were being held in Jocotopec. The kidnappers were holed up at Hotel Perico where they were waiting to receive the ransom. They realized that they were trapped by the authorities and started shooting. They wounded one of the officers. Then dozens of state police patrols, a motorcycle squad and a helicopter joined the scene. federal police, Mexican Army units and municipal officers from Chapala, Jocotopec, Ixtlahucan, Tlaquepaque and Tonala rushed to the area.
Witnesses counted around a hundred vehicles. Traffic was detoured away from the scene. Three schools were closed near the area. It was a four hour search. Three women and two men were captured. The gang leader was running for the hills and shooting at officers. He was shot dead.
The captives were found safe it a property in Jocotopec. The gang had been involved in at least eight kidnapping reported in Ajijic and Jocotopec.
End of article. Scary!
