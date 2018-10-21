There are five blue zones in the world. Blue zones are areas where there are a large number of people over a hundred years old. This is not one of them but I know that there are quite a few very elderly Mexican people living here. And many expats live long healthy lives here. I see them all the time when I walk around town.
These are the Blue zones: Sardinia, Italy; Ikaria, Greece, Okinawa Islands; Nicola Peninsula, Costa Rica, Loma Linda, Calif. There is only one area in the United States and that is where Seventh Day Adventists live.
Okay, these are the similar foods from the different areas. They eat whole grains, greens, tuberous vegetables, meaning Sweet potatoes and potatoes, lots of nuts. The article says that a cup of beans a day will add two to three years to your life. Have no more than three eggs a week. Drink lots of water and tea, mostly herbal tea. Japanese drink lots of green tea.
Diet is not all that matters. All these areas are close to the ocean. They are small with tightly knit social lives. People are very involved with each other. They help each other. They walk a lot. Often up hills.
There is a test you can take online. I took it and I know where I fall down. If you go to True Vitality Test, Blue zones you will see it. No charge to take it. It said that my estimated healthy life is 84.8 years. My estimated life expectancy is 88 years and my potential life expectancy is 98.5 years.
Okay, if I do these things I will be able to up those numbers. Eat a cup of beans a day. Have a glass of red wine at night. Be more social. Go to religious functions. Walk more.
Those aren't too demanding. I know I won't go to religious functions but I maybe could cook beans and eat them. I don't want to drink. I need to get out and be more social. I know I have become too reclusive.
I think that this area has the potential for longevity. It is not close to the ocean but the lake is here. It is a small community and has lots of hills for walking. There are many social opportunities. Also churches if a person wants to do that. I think all the elements are here for a healthy, long life. But a cup of beans a day might be hard on the social part.
