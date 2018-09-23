Trailers of Death

Shocking! This week in the Guadalajara Reporter, I read a follow up story. The State attorney general and the director of the morgue were relieved of their duties.
This article goes on. More than 1500 homocides have been registered so far this year in Jalisco. They expect this will be the most violent 12 months in history! A second trailer had also been rented to store the excess bodies. The morgue only had space for 77 bodies.
Jalisco Governor Aristóteles Sandoval said, "It's clear major errors were made." Then he dismissed the two men and ordered the immediate creation of refrigerated space capable of holding 300 corpses. People demonstrated outside the morgue, demanding to be shown photos of the bodies. At least 2500 people have been reported missing in the state. Then another report came out that instead of there being 157 bodies in the trailers there may be as many as 450. It isn't clear yet.
I don't see the violence. I live in a peaceful neighborhood but who knows what goes on out of sight. The drug cartels are fighting for turf and they will do anything.
I hate reading about the violence. Lake Chapala area isn't immune to it. On September the 15th, in Jocotopec, a gun man shot and killed three men and wounded two more in a barbershop. A father and his son were murdered in the outskirts of Chapala. Four other men in two incidents met violent deaths earlier this month. The men were residents of Chapala and Ajijic.
I would rather write about the weather but it is difficult to ignore articles like this in the newspaper. I certainly should stop complaining about the stench of the pile of garbage on my street corner.
