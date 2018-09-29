Saturday morning yard sale

This morning I went to a yard sale in my neighborhood. Didn't find any clothes but I did find this little animal. The owner called it an anteater pig. They found it in the mountains about five hours from here. I was told that it would grow to be a normal sized pig. The young Mexican woman who also owned it was surprised and shocked at hearing that news.
The cat in the background isn't mine. But it looks like mine.
You can tell from the photos that the pig was really attached to the young woman and was trying to squirm away from me.
