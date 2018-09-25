Morning Thoughts

This site even breaks down the costs of things in each place, like rent and transportation. I like looking at it, especially when I am feeling restless. There are very few places in the world that are cost less than here. Oaxaca is one area of Mexico that is less expensive. But it is colder there in the winter time.
I put in Kansas City, Kansas because it is the closest big town near where my son and daughter-in-law now live. It is 77 percent more expensive than here. No wonder my money went so quickly when I visited them a couple of months ago.
Here is the site. Expatistan.com. Have fun.
No comments:
Post a Comment