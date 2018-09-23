Morning Thoughts

I have lost track of how long I have lived here. Maybe ten years. Maybe twelve years. But it has been enough time for my body to adjust to the weather patterns here. I was at a celebration the other night in the Ajijic Plaza and it was after dark and COLD.... Cold to me. I had on a light jacket and was once again sweating from the humidity. I was cold and wet. Miserable. Then I saw a tall, thin young woman walk past me wearing only a light T shirt and short shorts. An expat. She looked very comfortable. She must have recently come down because the Mexicans all around me were wearing jackets and long pants. Or dresses with shawls. This is a common occurrence. Long timers often spot the recent visitors by their skimpy clothing. I wish I still felt that way.
We just passed all the Independence Day celebrations. I couldn't go to all of them. Too many. All over town there were interesting happenings. But I went to five of them and wrote articles on Accesslakechapala.com.
The next big celebration that I am aware of here will be the Day of the Dead at the end of October. For now, it is kind of quiet in town.
