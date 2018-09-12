Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Morning Thoughts

The Independence Day celebrations are still happening. This coming weekend there will be events in the Ajijic plaza and the parade. I haven't been able to get to all of them but I have enjoyed the ones that I did attend. It is a welcome change from the months here of little action and lots of rain. We are still getting rain but it is slowing down.  

I have written two new articles on Accesslakechapala.com and will be writing two or three more next week about these events. 

Since I still don't have a computer, only an i pad, writing is slow. I pads are great for most things but not for posting photos and writing long articles. I only like the Macs because I have used them for so many years and they are very expensive. So I keep putting off the big purchase. 

There is a lot of excitement in town because of the holiday. I expect this coming weekend I won't be sleeping because of local parties that go on all night. 

I also need a better camera. Most of my photos are blurry. But again, I don't want to spend a big chunk of money. I like my little camera because I can keep it in my purse. 

Below is a photo of one of the dancers at the rebozo fashion show. For such a small child, she had a large presence. 


Lots of singing and dancing going on these days.....
