Friday, September 14, 2018
Lunch with my friends Pablo and David
Pablo and David invited me to have lunch with them in an outdoor restaurant in the west Ajijic neighborhood. It was good food, a fun time and a beautiful afternoon.
Pablo is on the left. David is on the right.
David on the left. The cook is on the right.
She cooks traditional Mexican food. You eat what she has cooked for that day.
9/14/2018
