Morning Thoughts

I managed to get one butterfly. But this vine had many more that refused to stay still long enough for me to photograph.
The vine was also covered in these purple flowers. There are so many flowers around now because of the weather. Lots of sunshine and rain.
I have been staying home lately because of my ears. I have had problems with them for several months. Every time I swim they hurt. I didn't want to see a doctor on my trip because they are so expensive and I don't like to sit in waiting rooms. I also hate to have to get undressed and wait again in another cold room with nothing but a paper gown on me.
When I got home from my trip I decided to try the doctor at A local pharmacy.. I had noticed that there was a little sign out beside the pharmacy saying that a doctor was there once a week. So I waited until then. When I went in to see, her she told me that she didn't have an instrument that looks into the ears. She was in a tiny room, just about the size of a closet. She had little pieces of cotton and what looked like popsicle sticks all over her desk. I didn't see anything else for doctoring. No stethoscope. Nothing. There was no way she could look into my ears. She also seemed to have had a bad cold and cough. I was relieved that she couldn't get close to my ears.
I had been told that the doctors attached to the pharmacies don't charge anything. I walked out thinking, "You get what you pay for and nothing was the right answer in this instance.
So I walked to the Ajijic Hospital and saw a doctor. He cleaned out my ears and gave me a prescription for some medicine to use three times a day. It cost me 400 pesos. That is a little over twenty dollars. And no sitting around in a cold exam room wearing nothing but a paper gown.
I was afraid my swimming days were over because of the ear problem. And I had just returned from the USA with a suitcase full of new bathing suits I had bought off of E Bay. I have been very sad because swimming has been so important to me all these years. But the doctor told me that after one week I can swim again. I am hoping he is right.
I have been neglecting the blog. I don't like to write when I am feeling sad and depressed. Thinking that my swimming days were over made me both sad and depressed. Now there is hope. And I can write again.
