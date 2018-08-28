Lunch with Emily at the Laguna Mall

Emily and I have been friends almost since I first arrived here. She now lives in Chapala so I don't see her often. But today I met her at her bank and we went to lunch at the Laguna Mall. My favorite meal is at the Italian restaurant there, Lemon Chicken. Today I found out that two weeks ago the restaurant was bought by another man. He told me his name but of course I forgot. He sat with us for a few minutes and talked about his life. He is from Northern India and has studied all kinds of different cooking styles. He goes back to India at Christmas time every year. Handsome man, a Sikh. He lives in Guadalajara with his Mexican wife and four year old boy.
The food was still very good. And I enjoyed being out with Emily and meeting the new owner too. I stay home too much.
Above is the Italian restaurant in the Laguna Mall.
The new owner.
