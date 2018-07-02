Morning Thoughts from Lenexa, Kansas

I still haven't figured out how to get comments. And I have been very busy with my family in Lenexa. It has been very hot here. I don't like air conditioning so I have been spending most of my time in their back yard. The trees keep it cool. The only pictures I have taken are of the trees and the houses behind their back fence.
Everything moves so fast here. Guess I am suffering from culture shock. But I am enjoying being with my family. Here are some photos of their back yard.
