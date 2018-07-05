Thursday, July 5, 2018

Fourth of July in Lenexa, KS

This is the first time I have seen fireworks in many years. Unfortunately, they were shot off behind a tall building. But I got a few photos. The best part was being with my family. 






















The girl in the above photo was doing tricks with a hula hoop. 
Please e mail me if you have a comment. I still haven't fixed it yet. Petwalker40@yahoo.com
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)