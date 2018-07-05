Thursday, July 5, 2018
Fourth of July in Lenexa, KS
This is the first time I have seen fireworks in many years. Unfortunately, they were shot off behind a tall building. But I got a few photos. The best part was being with my family.
The girl in the above photo was doing tricks with a hula hoop.
7/05/2018
