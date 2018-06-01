Morning Thoughts--Lucky Day

This morning I had to do some errands for the trip. I went to several stores and talked with the sales women and men. No one told me that my blouse was inside out until I got back on the bus to come home. I sat next to a nice Canadian woman who told me.
She said, "I don't want to embarrass you but did you know your blouse is inside out?"
It was an embroidered Mexican blouse and mostly looks the same on both sides, except for the seams and the tag. It was nice of her to tell me. I don't know if I would have done that for a stranger. I told her that is how you can tell when a person lives alone. No one is home to let you know how you look before you walk out the door.
When I got off the bus and walked up the hill to my house, I decided to stop at the local grocery store. As soon as I walked into the store the woman behind the counter called out to me saying, "Today is your lucky day."
I asked why. She said, "because you are wearing your blouse inside out."
She said it was a Mexican phrase. So I walked out of the store feeling lucky instead of embarrassed. I love Mexico and it's people. Leave it up to them to turn an embarrassing situation into something lucky.
It is going to take me a month just to get ready for a month's visit to the United States. I have to gather up meds that I can't afford to buy up there or can't buy without a prescription. I have to buy little things that would cost me much more up there. So much to do. So little time.
Chico hurt his leg and has had to go to the vet twice for shots. This afternoon is his last visit. Vet visits, yet another thing I couldn't afford if I lived in the United States.
I was wandering around on you tube yesterday and came upon a few videos made by people who live in their cars. One woman was my age and had the same income as mine and she was living in her car after a bad divorce. A small, old car, with a large bucket on the floor in the back for her pee pot. And then a young couple who lived in their van. They made two thousand dollars a month and still that wasn't enough to afford a house or apartment. It made me feel sad that it has gotten so difficult to live in the United States these days. When I was young and just out of high school, a minimum wage job was a good salary. Only one fourth of a monthly wage would have been enough for rent on a comfortable place.
I feel lucky that I can afford to live in Mexico and have a little apartment close to the bus line and even a garden. And I don't have to live in my car, which I no longer own. I sold it when I left the United States. Another great reason for living here, buses that take me everywhere I want to go for just a few pesos. Guess it really is my lucky day. And my lucky life.
Here I am in my lucky day wrong-side-out shirt.
Okay, now I am out of the lucky day shirt and resting in my very very warm house.
