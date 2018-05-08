Sunday afternoon I went to lunch at the Container Restaurant again with my friend Carolina and her dog, Pepper. We were having so much fun that we stayed until they closed. We were the last customers to leave at nine thirty. The two musicians played such beautiful music that we stayed for their entire performance. And Pepper loved all the snacks and attention.
Two Ladies ABOUT TOWN----Good for you. How far is this from your house?ReplyDelete
How was the food---looks really good.
Hi Larry, Good to hear from you. Yes the food there is delicious. It is not too far from my house. I could go by bus but my friend has a car. That makes things so much easier. PReplyDelete