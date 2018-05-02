My groceries and the cost from the Weds market

A chunk of pork was the most expensive item. 60 pesos.
Here is the list.
2 ears of corn. 10 pesos for both
1 bunch of watercress. 10 pesos
2 small white onions. 2 pesos
5 ripe mangoes. 15 pesos
1 Nepal. 2 pesos
2 carrots. 2 pesos
1 head broccoli. 7 pesos
I bunch Swiss chard. 7 pesos
1 garlic 10 pesos
1 bunch of tamarind 15 pesos
1 piece of cabbage. 6 pesos
1 chunk of port. 60 pesos
1 hand full of cilantro. 2 pesos
Total. 148 pesos. Approximately seven dollars and forty seventy cents American money. And almost half of it was for the pork.
No comments:
Post a Comment