Wednesday, May 2, 2018

My groceries and the cost from the Weds market




A chunk of pork was the most expensive item. 60 pesos.

Here is the list.

2 ears of corn.           10 pesos for both
1 bunch of watercress.      10 pesos
2 small white onions.        2 pesos
5 ripe mangoes.             15 pesos
1 Nepal.                      2 pesos
2 carrots.              2 pesos
1 head broccoli.     7 pesos
I bunch Swiss chard.    7 pesos
1 garlic            10 pesos
1 bunch of tamarind        15 pesos
1 piece of cabbage.    6 pesos
1 chunk of port.     60 pesos
1 hand full of cilantro.  2 pesos
Total.             148 pesos. Approximately seven dollars and forty seventy cents American money. And almost half of it was for the pork. 
