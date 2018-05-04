Friday, May 4, 2018

Morning Thoughts

When I walked into my front room this morning, I was startled to see a young man looking in at me through my open window.





Then I realized it was just a poster for a political candidate. My landlord is involved with politics. He tried to get me to vote for his candidates. I had to tell him that I am not allowed to vote or be involved in politics here. 
He also has a couple of political flags flying from the balcony.

  I took a walk with Chico and opened the window again when we got back. Then Chico saw the poster and started growling and barking. I had to close the window again in order to make him be quiet. 

Here are some photos of flowers in one block on our way home.








at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)