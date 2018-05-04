Morning Thoughts

Then I realized it was just a poster for a political candidate. My landlord is involved with politics. He tried to get me to vote for his candidates. I had to tell him that I am not allowed to vote or be involved in politics here.
He also has a couple of political flags flying from the balcony.
I took a walk with Chico and opened the window again when we got back. Then Chico saw the poster and started growling and barking. I had to close the window again in order to make him be quiet.
Here are some photos of flowers in one block on our way home.
