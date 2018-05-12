Morning Thoughts

On Mother's Day, which was the 10th in Mexico, my friend, Ely, stopped by to give me a bouquet of flowers. As far back as I can remember she has brought me flowers on Mother's Day. This is a big holiday in Mexico and I am lucky to be included in Ely's inner circle. Ely also introduced me to my current landlord and landlady. I don't know what I would have done if I hadn't found this place. And Ely has taken care of me through all my illnesses.
Above is a photo of Ely. She doesn't speak English but we have always managed to communicate. If you live in this area and need a helper, here is her phone number. 331 132 1540. .
