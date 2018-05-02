Morning Thoughts

I think that last night was the beginning of the rainy season. I just looked at the weather report for this month and it shows thunder storms all the way through. This is the earliest beginning of the rains thatI have ever seen. Maybe because we got really hot weather earlier than usual too. I wonder if any of this has to do with global warming.
It is cool this morning after the night's rain. Another Wednesday market day. I will walk down there in a little while just to take Chico out. He loves to go to the market because there is so much to see and smell and people pet him. We all need positive attention from time to time.
