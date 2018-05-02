Huerto café with Carolina and our dogs

Chico is behind the chair and can't be seen in this photo. If you look closely, you can see his tail and his feet.
Carolina and Pepper.
Pepper knew the sucker at the table. How could I resist a face like that, resting on my knee?
Rocio's cat.
Above is the owner, Rocio. I can't read her handwriting so I won't put on her last name.
We each had a salad.
They have some old photos of boats and fishermen and some nice paintings.
The address of the restaurant is Hidalgo 212. It is between Zona fitness and Pemex in Riberas del Pilar.
They barbeque ribs on Friday and Saturday. And have live jazz for two hours hours from noon to two on Friday. On Saturday there are two musicians who play the violin and harp. The food is good and not expensive. I really enjoyed it today.
They are closed on Sunday. Monday through Friday they are open nine to five and Saturday, nine to three.
