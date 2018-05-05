Cinco de Mayo

There was a man training his horse in front of the store by my house. The store owner's curious dog was watching it. (He keeps track of everything in the neighborhood. A few times he has chased off dogs that were threatening Chico.) Otherwise today was like any other day in my neighborhood. About an hour ago, the thunder overcame the noise of the fireworks and then the rain arrived. It was a sultry day. The rain has cooled things down and made the air fresh and lighter. As if a heavy blanket had been removed. That is enough celebration for me, breathing easier. The older I get, the happier I am with the little things. Like breathing.
My neighborhood. The longer I live here, the more I have grown to love it. The simplicity suits me.
