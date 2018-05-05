Saturday, May 5, 2018

Cinco de Mayo

I didn't do much today. Took a walk with Chico to the ATM machine and was relieved to see that it gave me money this time. Nothing like the panic of when my only way of getting money here is cut off. I used the same machine with the same card for years and last week it rejected my card, several times, several days in a row. After I got the money, I just walked home with Chico.  I didn't see anything special going on for the Cinco de Mayo holiday. It isn't that big down here. All I noticed were more cohetes. Those loud fireworks get the local dogs freaked out and they bark after each bang. 

There was a man training his horse in front of the store by my house. The store owner's curious dog was watching it. (He keeps track of everything in the neighborhood. A few times he has chased off dogs that were threatening Chico.) Otherwise today was like any other day in my neighborhood. About an hour ago, the thunder overcame the noise of the fireworks and then the rain arrived. It was a sultry day. The rain has cooled things down and made the air fresh and lighter. As if a heavy blanket had been removed.  That is enough celebration for me, breathing easier. The older I get, the happier I am with the little things. Like breathing. 









My neighborhood. The longer I live here, the more I have grown to love it. The simplicity suits me. 
