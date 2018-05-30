Another (hot) morning at the Ajijic Weds market

Bed speed made in Chiapas
Lunch at the pizza stand.
Slice of pizza and small glass of coke in ice for 20 pesos.. a little over a dollar at this point.
I bought some cooked beets because they take too long for me to cook at home and I know they are good for me.
The crowds are always at the bottom of the market because the veggies are cheaper there.
Huichol beaded necklaces.
Huichol beaded necklaces.
Little beaded purses.
I bought a leather purse from the man in the above photo. He makes them and has a shop on the carretera near Colon.
I bought a leather purse from the man in the above photo. He makes them and has a shop on the carretera near Colon.
No comments:
Post a Comment